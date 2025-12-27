Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Grapples with Cold Wave and Dense Fog

Uttar Pradesh faces cold and foggy conditions with daytime temperatures significantly below normal. Dense fog was reported across many regions, impacting visibility. The IMD predicts continuing fog, especially in eastern parts, with warnings issued for certain areas. People are advised to exercise caution during early morning hours.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 27-12-2025 19:15 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 19:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh is currently experiencing a notable cold wave, with temperatures across the state dropping significantly below the seasonal average. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has reported widespread dense to very dense fog, further aggravating the wintry conditions.

Several districts, including Gorakhpur and Prayagraj, recorded daytime temperatures significantly lower than normal, while the minimum temperatures hovered around six to eleven degrees Celsius across the state. A high level of humidity was observed in Lucknow, with no rainfall recorded.

The IMD has issued warnings for dense fog conditions in both western and eastern parts of Uttar Pradesh, urging residents to exercise caution during low visibility hours, particularly in the early morning. The weather is expected to remain dry across the state in the coming days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

