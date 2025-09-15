Left Menu

Priyanka Chopra congratulates Owen Cooper for Emmy Win

Actor Priyanka Chopra congratulated Adolescence star Owen Cooper, who has become the youngest ever person to win the Emmy for best supporting actor in a limited series at the age of 15. The star also reposted another clip by Variety which featured Stephen Graham winning best lead actor in a limited series for Adolescence.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2025 13:40 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 13:40 IST
Priyanka Chopra congratulates Owen Cooper for Emmy Win
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Priyanka Chopra congratulated ''Adolescence'' star Owen Cooper, who has become the youngest ever person to win the Emmy for best supporting actor in a limited series at the age of 15. Chopra reposted a reel on her Instagram stories which featured Cooper reacting to his name being announced and looking visibly overwhelmed on the stage. She also added a teary eyed, clapping and heart emoji alongside it. The star also reposted another clip by Variety which featured Stephen Graham winning best lead actor in a limited series for ''Adolescence''. She added the heart and clapping emoji to the reel. The critically-acclaimed Netflix show also won outstanding limited or anthology series and Erin Doherty won for best supporting actress in a limited series for her performance on the show. ''Adolescene'' was a four-part miniseries which followed 13-year-old Jamie Miller, played by Cooper, who is accused of murdering his classmate. The series then goes on to explore how and why this crime happened. Graham plays Jamie's father and is also the co-creator of the show while Doherty plays Jamie's therapist.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SC order on Waqf goes a long way towards undoing 'mischievous intentions' underlying original statute: Cong's Jairam Ramesh.

SC order on Waqf goes a long way towards undoing 'mischievous intentions' un...

 India
2
UK police arrest man on suspicion of racially motivated rape of British Sikh woman

UK police arrest man on suspicion of racially motivated rape of British Sikh...

 United Kingdom
3
We welcome SC order on Waqf Act as win for constitutional values of justice, equality, and fraternity: Congress' Jairam Ramesh.

We welcome SC order on Waqf Act as win for constitutional values of justice,...

 India
4
Mariners eye fresh start to make mark in Asia

Mariners eye fresh start to make mark in Asia

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical education needs rigorous trials to validate AI’s role

Integrated model links AI, IoT, and circular economy for retail supply chain sustainability

Pathologists face uncertain future in AI era: Will they lead or be left behind?

Financial literacy gaps hold back Gen Z entrepreneurship

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025