'Vimukt' wins NETPAC award at Toronto International Film Festival

''Vimukt'', which marks the directorial debut of Jitank Singh Gurjar, has received the NETPAC Award at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). Presented by the Network for the Promotion of Asian Cinema (NETPAC), the award recognizes outstanding feature films from Asia and the Pacific, spotlighting fresh voices and bold visions in filmmaking.

''Vimukt'', also titled '' In Search of the Sky'', follows a couple who travel to Maha Kumbh with their mentally challenged son hoping to find a cure for him. Producer Pooja Vishal Sharma said, ''We are overjoyed with the news from TIFF. This award reaffirms my belief of backing stories that are raw, real, and transformative. 'Vimukt' was a labor of love, and it is incredibly rewarding to see it connect with the world at such a prestigious platform.'' ''Winning the NETPAC Award at TIFF is not just a personal milestone, but a recognition of the countless unheard voices that inspired this film. I am humbled and grateful to the jury for believing in our story and to my writer and producer Pooja for believing in me,'' Gurjar said.

He also credited cinematographer Shelly Sharma for her contribution to the film.

Co-producer Madhuu Sharma added that the award is an acknowledgement for not only the team's dedication but also ''Jitank's craft as a filmmaker.'' ''We set out with a small team and limited resources to make this film, there were a hundred reasons why we couldn't or shouldn't have made this film but this win is a big validation on the idea as to why people should not let resources or budgets stop them from telling the stories they wish to tell,'' said Shelly Sharma. The film features actors Nikhil Yadav, Meghan Agrawal, and Raghavendra Bhadoriya.

