Kannada star Upendra Rao, wife's phones hacked

Kannada actor Upendra Rao on Monday said his and wife Priyanka's phones were hacked and cautioned the public against responding to any messages from their phone numbers demanding money.

In a video message, the 56-year-old actor said this morning, his wife fell victim to cyber fraud after receiving a message from an unknown number regarding an online order.

He said, he too fell for a similar scam and suspected the role of a hacker behind it.

Upednra claimed that around Rs 2 lakh has already been transferred to the accused's account by some of his acquaintances who received a message from their hacked phones.

''Please don't respond to any messages or calls from our respective phone numbers asking for money,'' he added. Speaking to reporters after filing a complaint, Priyanka said she had ordered some items online, which were supposed to be delivered. ''Someone called me in the morning saying that the delivery person was not getting the address and to send a code that was suggested and the person (delivery person) would call back. I had some doubt, but in a hurry, I followed the instructions. They have hacked my phone and sent messages to my whatsapp contacts asking for money citing urgency. They are sending messages asking Rs 55,000, promising to pay back in 2 hours,'' she said. ''We have immediately filed a complaint with the police station and also have spoken to the Cyber Crime Department head. Please don't open the message or send money. We have filed a complaint and are trying to recover the money of those who have sent,'' the actor added. Upendra explained how his phone was hacked when his wife tried to send a message from his phone following instructions from the caller. ''Priyanka received a phone call from an unknown number stating that she had placed an order for an item and to deliver it the person was searching for her address and asked her to send a message to -- star, followed by some number, star, another number and hashtag-- to get the delivery immediately. When she tried doing it from her number it did not happen, by that time her phone was already hacked. Priyanka then tried doing it from my phone, and my phone was also hacked,'' he said. The couple's phones were then used by the hackers to send messages to their contacts, requesting Rs 55,000.

''Thinking that it could be an emergency situation, three to four people have sent money, as per the information I have. So we came to the police station to file a complaint, and we have also complained to the cyber crime. I request people not to send money on receiving such a message and inform the police... My son and a couple of Priyanka's friends have sent money. As per our information about Rs 1.5 to 2 lakh has gone. We have to check if anyone else has sent money,'' he added.

Following the complaint, a senior police officer said that they are investigating the matter.

