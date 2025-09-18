Justice Delivered: Disha Patani's Father Thanks UP CM After Accused Encounter
Disha Patani's father, Jagdish Patani, expressed gratitude to UP CM Yogi Adityanath after an encounter killed two men accused of firing outside their residence. Jagdish praised the CM's efforts toward a safer society, following the swift joint operation by Delhi Police and UP STF.
In a heartfelt expression of gratitude, Jagdish Patani, father of Bollywood actress Disha Patani, thanked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the rapid action taken against the two men accused of firing outside his residence. The accused were killed in a police encounter, a move Patani hailed as a testament to the Chief Minister's vision of a fear-free society in Uttar Pradesh.
The incident involved notorious gang affiliates who were gunned down in a joint operation by the Delhi Police and Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force in Ghaziabad. This crackdown comes after UP CM Yogi Adityanath had promised stringent action to the retired police officer, assuring him of robust security measures.
Adding to the official response, UP Additional Director General of Law and Order, Amitabh Yash, emphasized the importance of upholding the state's zero-tolerance policy towards crime. The attack, claimed by gangsters on social media, disrupted the calm of the local community but was swiftly addressed by law enforcement, restoring public confidence.
