Karnataka Unveils Ambitious Coastal Tourism Policy to Boost Investment

The Karnataka government has announced a dedicated coastal tourism policy aimed at revamping the state's tourism sector. By aligning its strategies with models like Kerala and Goa, Karnataka envisions leveraging its 320-kilometer coastline to boost tourism.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar emphasized the opportunity for private players to be part of this sector's growth story, with plans to establish a coastal tourism development board. Tourism Minister H K Patil highlighted the identification of 40 strategic nodes for development, stressing the importance of sustainable practices.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, at the 55th annual convention of the FHRAI in Bengaluru, outlined a vision to balance growth with sustainability. The government is rolling out financial packages, involving subsidies and inviting tenders for new projects, to attract investment and enhance the state's hospitality offerings.

(With inputs from agencies.)