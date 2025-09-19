Left Menu

Apple Unveils iPhone 17 Series to Frenzied Crowds in India

The launch of Apple's iPhone 17 series in India saw massive queues at flagship stores in Mumbai and Delhi. Disappointment over security issues was voiced, but excitement for the new features and designs, including the powerful A19 Bionic chip, remained high among tech enthusiasts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2025 10:33 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 10:33 IST
Long queues for iPhone sale outsie Mumbai stores (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Apple's much-anticipated iPhone 17 series hit the Indian market on Thursday, sparking frenzied scenes outside its flagship stores in Mumbai and Delhi. Technology aficionados braved long waits to be among the first to own the latest devices, which were globally unveiled on September 9, 2025. Products launched include the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro Max, AirPods 3, Watch Series 11, Watch SE3, and Watch Ultra 3.

The release drew significant crowds at Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla Complex and Delhi's Select Citywalk Mall, where potential buyers lined up overnight. Visuals from Mumbai showed extensive queues forming outside the store, with customers eager to gain entry. While excitement was palpable, some individuals, such as Mohan Yadav from Ahmedabad, lamented the lack of security and the ensuing chaos caused by line-cutting.

Despite logistical complaints, the enthusiasm for the iPhone 17's new features and design was undeterred. Fans lauded the device's fresh aesthetics and enhanced gaming capabilities, thanks in part to the A19 Bionic chip. With new color options, including a striking orange, and the latest camera advancements, Apple's latest launch has undeniably captured consumer interest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

