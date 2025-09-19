Zubeen Garg: A Melodic Legacy That Crosses Borders

Bangladesh's Assistant High Commissioner, Z Hasan Fahad, expressed deep condolences on the passing of iconic singer Zubeen Garg. Renowned for his ability to transcend borders with his music, Garg was celebrated for his immense contribution to Assamese culture.

Fahad commended how the singer's soulful voice and Bangla compositions resonated warmly with audiences in Bangladesh, emphasizing that Garg's musical genius will continue to inspire future generations. His work enriched the cultural fabric of the region, marking an indelible impact.

In response to this loss, Fahad extended his solidarity to Garg's family, friends, and admirers. He wished for Garg's soul to rest in eternal peace and lauded the singer's enduring legacy of inspiring harmony through music.

(With inputs from agencies.)