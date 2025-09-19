Left Menu

Zubeen Garg: A Melodic Legacy That Crosses Borders

Bangladesh's Assistant High Commissioner, Z Hasan Fahad, mourned the passing of singer Zubeen Garg. Garg's music, beloved across borders, significantly contributed to Assamese culture. Fahad expressed solidarity with Garg's family and fans, highlighting his inspirational legacy that promotes cultural harmony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 19-09-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 21:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Bangladesh's Assistant High Commissioner, Z Hasan Fahad, expressed deep condolences on the passing of iconic singer Zubeen Garg. Renowned for his ability to transcend borders with his music, Garg was celebrated for his immense contribution to Assamese culture.

Fahad commended how the singer's soulful voice and Bangla compositions resonated warmly with audiences in Bangladesh, emphasizing that Garg's musical genius will continue to inspire future generations. His work enriched the cultural fabric of the region, marking an indelible impact.

In response to this loss, Fahad extended his solidarity to Garg's family, friends, and admirers. He wished for Garg's soul to rest in eternal peace and lauded the singer's enduring legacy of inspiring harmony through music.

(With inputs from agencies.)

