Gomti Book Festival: A Cultural and Literary Extravaganza in Lucknow

The fourth Gomti Book Festival will run from September 20-28 at the University of Lucknow, featuring literary sessions, cultural performances, and children's activities. Organized by the National Book Trust and others, it will host over 225 bookstalls and various interactive events promoting literature and culture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 19-09-2025 22:16 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 22:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Gomti Book Festival is set to return for its fourth edition, running from September 20 to 28 at the University of Lucknow. This year's festival promises an enhanced array of literary sessions, cultural performances, and educational activities for children, all with free entry from 11 am to 8 pm daily.

Backed by the National Book Trust, the Government of Uttar Pradesh, and the University of Lucknow, the event kicks off with an inauguration by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. University Vice Chancellor Prof. Manuka Khanna and NBT Director Yuvraj Malik confirmed the details during a press conference, outlining plans for an event that is poised to become a significant cultural meeting point.

Boasting over 225 bookstalls and access to India's national digital library with thousands of titles, the festival is a celebration of literature merging with Uttar Pradesh's artistic heritage. It will feature workshops and cultural events, including storytelling and traditional performances, designed to captivate attendees of all ages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

