Fashioning Imperfections: Costelloe and Aksu at London's Vibrant Fashion Week

Irish designer Paul Costelloe transported fashion enthusiasts to 1960s California at London Fashion Week, debuting his 'Boulevard of Dreams' spring-summer 2026 collection. Featuring short feminine designs in pastel hues and chic platform shoes, Costelloe's creations echoed the glamor of Rodeo Drive, embracing a cheerful and stylish motif reflective of late-sixties California.

Bora Aksu, a designer with Turkish roots, offered a contrasting but equally compelling narrative, inspired by the concept of embracing imperfections. Aksu's collection showcased layered gowns with intricate embroidery and lace, decorated with eye-catching sequins and frills, effectively turning vulnerability into a fashion statement.

London Fashion Week, commencing Thursday, continues to be a pivotal stage for both emerging talent and established names, hosting 157 designers and organizations. The event strikes a balance between innovation and tradition, with major names like Erdem, Roksanda, and Burberry gracing the runways, adding to its vibrancy and allure.

(With inputs from agencies.)