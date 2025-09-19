Left Menu

Fashioning Imperfections: Costelloe and Aksu at London's Vibrant Fashion Week

Irish designer Paul Costelloe and Turkish-born Bora Aksu captivated audiences at London Fashion Week by drawing inspiration from the 1960s. Costelloe's collection reflected the vibrant California influence, while Aksu embraced the beauty in imperfections. Their presentations were a testament to creativity and the celebration of unique styles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 19-09-2025 23:21 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 23:21 IST
Irish designer Paul Costelloe transported fashion enthusiasts to 1960s California at London Fashion Week, debuting his 'Boulevard of Dreams' spring-summer 2026 collection. Featuring short feminine designs in pastel hues and chic platform shoes, Costelloe's creations echoed the glamor of Rodeo Drive, embracing a cheerful and stylish motif reflective of late-sixties California.

Bora Aksu, a designer with Turkish roots, offered a contrasting but equally compelling narrative, inspired by the concept of embracing imperfections. Aksu's collection showcased layered gowns with intricate embroidery and lace, decorated with eye-catching sequins and frills, effectively turning vulnerability into a fashion statement.

London Fashion Week, commencing Thursday, continues to be a pivotal stage for both emerging talent and established names, hosting 157 designers and organizations. The event strikes a balance between innovation and tradition, with major names like Erdem, Roksanda, and Burberry gracing the runways, adding to its vibrancy and allure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

