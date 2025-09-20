Left Menu

Tragic Passing of Assam's Beloved Singer Zubeen Garg

Assam's star singer Zubeen Garg tragically passed away in Singapore. His body was found floating after swimming without a life jacket. Arrangements are underway to return his remains to India, with public tributes planned. Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 20-09-2025 10:32 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 10:32 IST
Zubeen Garg
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the post-mortem examination of the late singer Zubeen Garg's body has been completed in Singapore. The singer's remains are set to be returned to his homeland.

Zubeen Garg had been swimming without a life jacket during a yacht trip with 17 others in Singapore, leading to his tragic passing. Despite warnings from crew members, the singer removed his life jacket, claiming it hindered his ability to swim.

Efforts are underway by Indian authorities to investigate the incident. Zubeen's body will be brought to Delhi and then to Guwahati, where it will lie in state for public mourning at Sarusajai Stadium.

(With inputs from agencies.)

