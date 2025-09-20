Left Menu

Seagram's Royal Stag Welcomes New Brand Ambassadors

Seagram's Royal Stag, renowned for its bold philosophy, has introduced Sidharth Malhotra, Badshah, Naga Chaitanya, and Payal Dhare as new brand ambassadors. The move aligns with the brand's mission to inspire through passion and ambition, enhancing its cultural influence in India across sports, cinema, music, and gaming.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Seagram's Royal Stag, a leading brand in India's beverage industry, has launched a new campaign by onboarding four influential personalities: actor Sidharth Malhotra, rapper Badshah, actor Naga Chaitanya, and gamer Payal Dhare as brand ambassadors.

This collaborative effort aims to echo the brand's core philosophy of 'Live It Large,' which resonates with the ambitious and passionate spirit that defines India's youth today. Each ambassador embodies a unique aspect of culture: cricket, cinema, music, and gaming, amplifying the brand's message of inspiring individuality and courage.

As a flagship brand of Pernod Ricard India, Royal Stag continues to drive cultural conversations and empower the younger generation to pursue their dreams with confidence and audacity, strengthening its legacy and cultural presence across India.

