Seagram's Royal Stag Welcomes New Brand Ambassadors

Seagram's Royal Stag, a leading brand in India's beverage industry, has launched a new campaign by onboarding four influential personalities: actor Sidharth Malhotra, rapper Badshah, actor Naga Chaitanya, and gamer Payal Dhare as brand ambassadors.

This collaborative effort aims to echo the brand's core philosophy of 'Live It Large,' which resonates with the ambitious and passionate spirit that defines India's youth today. Each ambassador embodies a unique aspect of culture: cricket, cinema, music, and gaming, amplifying the brand's message of inspiring individuality and courage.

As a flagship brand of Pernod Ricard India, Royal Stag continues to drive cultural conversations and empower the younger generation to pursue their dreams with confidence and audacity, strengthening its legacy and cultural presence across India.