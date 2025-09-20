Saluting Mechanics: BPCL's Nationwide Radio Campaign

BPCL, a Fortune Global 500 company, is launching an extensive radio campaign through its label, MAK Lubricants, to tribute India's automobile mechanics. The initiative, titled 'Thank You, Mechanics – for Safe and Smooth Journeys,' highlights the essential role mechanics play in maintaining road safety across the nation.

Spanning 116 cities over a month-long period, the campaign features over 18,000 radio advertisements on 13 major stations, with cricket icon Rahul Dravid lending his voice to audio segments in 13 different languages. The campaign integrates innovative mentions by radio jockeys (RJs) during key segments like time checks, and mechanics will share firsthand insights in radio interviews.

BPCL's Business Head, Mr. S. Kannan, emphasizes the campaign's interactive nature, involving more than 6,000 mechanics through interviews and meet-and-greet events. This effort not only underscores BPCL's mission of trust and inclusivity but also strengthens its community ties by acknowledging mechanics' vital contributions to road safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)