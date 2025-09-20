Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes Yogi Adityanath Biopic Amid Controversy

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav criticized the biopic 'Ajey: The Untold Story Of a Yogi', questioning its portrayal of Yogi Adityanath, especially on issues like withdrawal of criminal cases. The film faced delays due to CBFC objections but was released after a court ruling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 20-09-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 18:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav took a swipe at the newly released biopic on Yogi Adityanath, titled 'Ajey: The Untold Story Of a Yogi'. Speaking to reporters, Yadav questioned whether the film truthfully depicted dialogues or relied on beeps to mask content.

Yadav also highlighted the controversial withdrawal of a criminal case involving Adityanath, wondering if such scenes were included. The 2017 case withdrawal involved Yogi and 12 others, initially filed for holding a prohibited meeting in Gorakhpur in 1995.

The film, which faced delays from the Central Board of Film Certification, was released after intervention from the Bombay High Court. Directed by Ravindra Gautam and featuring Anant Joshi as Yogi, it opened to enthusiastic audiences across multiple theaters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

