Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes Yogi Adityanath Biopic Amid Controversy

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav took a swipe at the newly released biopic on Yogi Adityanath, titled 'Ajey: The Untold Story Of a Yogi'. Speaking to reporters, Yadav questioned whether the film truthfully depicted dialogues or relied on beeps to mask content.

Yadav also highlighted the controversial withdrawal of a criminal case involving Adityanath, wondering if such scenes were included. The 2017 case withdrawal involved Yogi and 12 others, initially filed for holding a prohibited meeting in Gorakhpur in 1995.

The film, which faced delays from the Central Board of Film Certification, was released after intervention from the Bombay High Court. Directed by Ravindra Gautam and featuring Anant Joshi as Yogi, it opened to enthusiastic audiences across multiple theaters.

(With inputs from agencies.)