Nalanda Festival 2025: A Cultural Renaissance on Historic Grounds

Veteran actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha announced the upcoming edition of the Nalanda Literature Festival 2025 in Mumbai. Sharing the stage as a chief guest, he was accompanied by renowned singer Kailash Kher and esteemed actor Akhilendra Mishra, among others.

Scheduled to be held from December 21-25, 2025, at the historic sites in Rajgir, Bihar, the festival will celebrate the confluence of legacy, language, and literature. Sinha described the festival as a 'historic cultural renaissance' and 'a grand confluence of India's literary, linguistic, and artistic brilliance.' He expressed that the event would showcase India's rich past, vibrant present, and pave the way for a promising future in languages and culture.

Festival director Ganga Kumar elaborated on the festival's aim to reconnect with Nalanda's civilizational values and intellectual spirit. Hosting scholars, artists, and storytellers, the festival aspires to inspire future generations to embrace tradition and modernity. The initiative will foster dialogue, creativity, and cultural exchange leading up to the event.

The announcement drew notable figures including Pahlaj Nihalani, Vineet Kumar, Shahu Patole, Rumy Jaffrey, Faisal Malik, Pradeep Sinha, Sushil Pandey, and Leena Yadav. The festival will also mark the launch of the NLF website and expects guests from over 10 Indian diaspora countries, reinforcing its status as a global celebration of India's intellectual and cultural heritage.

