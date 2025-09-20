Recrafting History: Delhi University's New Initiative to Rediscover Roots

In a bid to reconnect people with their ancestral and cultural roots, Delhi University's Miranda House College has taken a pivotal step by launching the initiative "Recrafting History through the Indic Lens." This academic project is part of a larger mission to decolonize Indian history.

The initiative features an annual national competition inviting detailed research essays that explore family, community, and local histories. These narratives aim to revive the traditional practice of vanshavalis, offering a counter-narrative to colonial histories.

Supported by Madhu Kishwar and open to the public, the program emphasizes grassroots participation. Through family archives and oral traditions, organizers hope to build a repository of histories that will contribute significantly to nation-building.

(With inputs from agencies.)