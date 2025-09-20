Left Menu

Recrafting History: Delhi University's New Initiative to Rediscover Roots

Delhi University's Miranda House College launched an initiative to document family genealogies, community narratives, and local histories. The project seeks to revive vanshavalis and foster historical research. Sponsored by alumna Madhu Kishwar, the program invites research essays and aims to decolonize Indian history through community engagement.

Updated: 20-09-2025 20:24 IST
Recrafting History: Delhi University's New Initiative to Rediscover Roots
In a bid to reconnect people with their ancestral and cultural roots, Delhi University's Miranda House College has taken a pivotal step by launching the initiative "Recrafting History through the Indic Lens." This academic project is part of a larger mission to decolonize Indian history.

The initiative features an annual national competition inviting detailed research essays that explore family, community, and local histories. These narratives aim to revive the traditional practice of vanshavalis, offering a counter-narrative to colonial histories.

Supported by Madhu Kishwar and open to the public, the program emphasizes grassroots participation. Through family archives and oral traditions, organizers hope to build a repository of histories that will contribute significantly to nation-building.

(With inputs from agencies.)

