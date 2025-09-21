Left Menu

Farewell to the 'Voice of Assam': Zubeen Garg's Homecoming

The beloved Assamese singer, Zubeen Garg, passed away in Singapore. His body was returned to India for tributes and public homage, receiving respects from notable leaders. Final arrangements and cremation decisions are pending, as the state government awaits consultations with the family and relevant organizations.

21-09-2025 | Newdelhi/Guwahati
The body of celebrated Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, known as the 'Voice of Assam,' was flown into Indira Gandhi International Airport from Singapore, where he tragically passed away on Friday.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, along with Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita, were present to receive the singer's remains, which will be transported to Guwahati for final respects.

The state government is in discussions with Zubeen's family and organizations to plan the last rites, with an official decision expected following the Assam Cabinet meeting on Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

