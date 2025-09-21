Farewell to the 'Voice of Assam': Zubeen Garg's Homecoming

The body of celebrated Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, known as the 'Voice of Assam,' was flown into Indira Gandhi International Airport from Singapore, where he tragically passed away on Friday.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, along with Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita, were present to receive the singer's remains, which will be transported to Guwahati for final respects.

The state government is in discussions with Zubeen's family and organizations to plan the last rites, with an official decision expected following the Assam Cabinet meeting on Sunday.

