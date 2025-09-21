A Legacy of Courage: The Story of Major Dhirendra Singh

In September, Lucknow resident Vijay Kumari reflects on both pride and pain, marking the anniversary of a defining moment in her life. Her husband, Major Dhirendra Singh, then a young officer in the Kumaon Regiment, was grievously injured during the 1965 India-Pakistan war, losing his leg to an enemy mine.

Kumari recalls receiving the fateful letter from her husband's commanding officer, detailing the extent of his injury and subsequent recovery. Despite the grave circumstances, Singh's bravery earned him the prestigious Vir Chakra, awarded for exemplary gallantry during wartime, leaving an indelible legacy.

Though Singh passed away recently, Kumari treasures the medals and memories that define their shared history. She continues to honor his legacy, celebrating the resilience that enabled him to overcome physical challenges and inspire their sons to pursue military service, cementing his memory in the annals of family history.

