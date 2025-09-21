Tragedy Strikes: Roof Collapse in Punjab Academy Kills Eight

In a tragic incident in Punjab's Hafizabad city, a roof collapse at an academy resulted in the deaths of eight individuals, including six children and two adults. The event, which unfolded on Saturday evening, has left the community in shock and mourning.

According to Punjab Emergency Department Rescue 1122, two teachers and nine students were in the classroom when the roof came crashing down. Rescue teams swiftly responded, managing to save four students, though one of the recovered succumbed to injuries in the hospital.

The collapse is believed to have been caused by the weakened structure of the building, following recent torrential rains. Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy and has called for a detailed report on the incident from local authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)