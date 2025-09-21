Left Menu

Desecration Sparks Community Outrage in Ballia

In Ballia, miscreants damaged a statue of Maharaja Suheldev, causing unrest among the Rajbhar community. The police assured residents that the statue would be repaired and the offenders prosecuted. A case has been registered, and the statue has already been fixed, police confirmed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 21-09-2025 16:39 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 16:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Ballia district, unrest erupted after miscreants vandalized a statue of Maharaja Suheldev, prompting immediate police intervention. The Rajbhar community expressed their anger over the incident.

Authorities quickly took control of the volatile situation. Both the sub-divisional magistrate and local police assured the community of tangible action against those responsible and committed to repairing the damaged statue.

The statue, located in a remote area of Hasanpur village, had its hand and part of the horse damaged. A complaint by Jai Prakash Rajbhar led to the registration of a case under sections addressing idol desecration. Repairs were promptly made, according to the police.

