Desecration Sparks Community Outrage in Ballia
In Ballia, miscreants damaged a statue of Maharaja Suheldev, causing unrest among the Rajbhar community. The police assured residents that the statue would be repaired and the offenders prosecuted. A case has been registered, and the statue has already been fixed, police confirmed.
- Country:
- India
In Ballia district, unrest erupted after miscreants vandalized a statue of Maharaja Suheldev, prompting immediate police intervention. The Rajbhar community expressed their anger over the incident.
Authorities quickly took control of the volatile situation. Both the sub-divisional magistrate and local police assured the community of tangible action against those responsible and committed to repairing the damaged statue.
The statue, located in a remote area of Hasanpur village, had its hand and part of the horse damaged. A complaint by Jai Prakash Rajbhar led to the registration of a case under sections addressing idol desecration. Repairs were promptly made, according to the police.
(With inputs from agencies.)