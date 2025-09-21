Desecration Sparks Community Outrage in Ballia

In Ballia district, unrest erupted after miscreants vandalized a statue of Maharaja Suheldev, prompting immediate police intervention. The Rajbhar community expressed their anger over the incident.

Authorities quickly took control of the volatile situation. Both the sub-divisional magistrate and local police assured the community of tangible action against those responsible and committed to repairing the damaged statue.

The statue, located in a remote area of Hasanpur village, had its hand and part of the horse damaged. A complaint by Jai Prakash Rajbhar led to the registration of a case under sections addressing idol desecration. Repairs were promptly made, according to the police.

(With inputs from agencies.)