Sacred Spotlight on Samaleswari: Mahalaya's Unique Temple Ritual

Devotees throng Samaleswari Temple in Sambalpur to witness the ‘Dhabalamukhi Besha’ ritual. The goddess typically wears red but dons white on Mahalaya, the day dedicated to ancestral offerings. The temple made elaborate arrangements for the event, marking the prelude to Navaratra Puja.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambalpur | Updated: 21-09-2025 16:45 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 16:45 IST
Thousands of devotees congregated at the Samaleswari Temple in Sambalpur to witness the distinctive 'Dhabalamukhi Besha' ritual as part of the Mahalaya festivities on Sunday. This tradition sees the goddess dressed in white, a rare departure from her usual red attire.

The temple's gates opened at 5 AM, catering to the influx of worshippers eager to catch a glimpse of the goddess's transformation, known as 'Ganga Darshan.' The process, which extends over six hours, will see the goddess remain in white until Tuesday afternoon, according to Samaleswari Temple Trust President, Sanjaya Babu.

Comprehensive arrangements, including heightened police presence, ensured a smooth experience for visitors from western Odisha and nearby regions. Following Mahalaya, the temple will usher in Navaratra Puja from Monday, spanning nine days. Odisha's political leaders extended their greetings to the populace on this auspicious occasion.

