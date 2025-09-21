West Bengal's Mahalaya Celebrations: A Prelude to Durga Puja

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee conveyed her greetings to the people of West Bengal on the occasion of Mahalaya, ushering in Devi Paksha and heralding the Durga Puja festivities.

Alongside the celebrations, the Trinamool Congress unveiled the autumn edition of its publication, 'Jago Bangla'.

TMC's national general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee, emphasized the spirit of unity represented by Durga Puja, now internationally recognized with UNESCO heritage status.

(With inputs from agencies.)