Left Menu

West Bengal's Mahalaya Celebrations: A Prelude to Durga Puja

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee extended their wishes on Mahalaya, marking the start of Devi Paksha and the Durga Puja festivities. The TMC launched the autumn edition of their mouthpiece, 'Jago Bangla', as the countdown to the renowned festival begins.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 21-09-2025 17:44 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 17:44 IST
West Bengal's Mahalaya Celebrations: A Prelude to Durga Puja
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee conveyed her greetings to the people of West Bengal on the occasion of Mahalaya, ushering in Devi Paksha and heralding the Durga Puja festivities.

Alongside the celebrations, the Trinamool Congress unveiled the autumn edition of its publication, 'Jago Bangla'.

TMC's national general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee, emphasized the spirit of unity represented by Durga Puja, now internationally recognized with UNESCO heritage status.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Notorious History-Sheeter Zenito Cardoso Arrested in Attack Case

Notorious History-Sheeter Zenito Cardoso Arrested in Attack Case

 India
2
Hamilton's Misstep: Apology to Leclerc After Grand Prix Mix-Up

Hamilton's Misstep: Apology to Leclerc After Grand Prix Mix-Up

 Azerbaijan
3
Corruption Sting: Rajasthan ACB Busts Bribery Operation

Corruption Sting: Rajasthan ACB Busts Bribery Operation

 India
4
Global Leaders Recognize Palestinian State Amid Gaza War Tensions

Global Leaders Recognize Palestinian State Amid Gaza War Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

When Secure Jobs Discourage Homeownership: ECB Study on Labor Shifts and Mortgages

From Displacement to Opportunity: How Digitalization Reshapes Work and Inequality

Public Schools Hit Harder but Long-Term Learning Gains Hold Steady in Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025