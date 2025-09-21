West Bengal's Mahalaya Celebrations: A Prelude to Durga Puja
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee extended their wishes on Mahalaya, marking the start of Devi Paksha and the Durga Puja festivities. The TMC launched the autumn edition of their mouthpiece, 'Jago Bangla', as the countdown to the renowned festival begins.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 21-09-2025 17:44 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 17:44 IST
- Country:
- India
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee conveyed her greetings to the people of West Bengal on the occasion of Mahalaya, ushering in Devi Paksha and heralding the Durga Puja festivities.
Alongside the celebrations, the Trinamool Congress unveiled the autumn edition of its publication, 'Jago Bangla'.
TMC's national general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee, emphasized the spirit of unity represented by Durga Puja, now internationally recognized with UNESCO heritage status.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement