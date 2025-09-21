Left Menu

A Legacy of Valor: The Untold Story of Major Dhirendra Singh

Vijay Kumari reflects on her husband Major Dhirendra Singh's bravery during the 1965 India-Pakistan war. Despite losing his leg in a mine explosion, he continued to fight, earning the Vir Chakra. His legacy continues to inspire, with his steadfast determination leaving a lasting impact on his family and community.

21-09-2025
A Legacy of Valor: The Untold Story of Major Dhirendra Singh
For Vijay Kumari, a Lucknow resident, September holds deep significance as she recalls her husband, Major Dhirendra Singh, and his heroism during the 1965 India-Pakistan war. At just 25, he lost his leg in a tragic mine explosion but silenced enemy guns, earning the prestigious Vir Chakra for gallantry.

Kumari vividly remembers learning about her husband's injury in Gorakhpur, as communication during wartime was slow and unreliable. Mail from Singh was sparse, mostly simple messages of reassurance. His valor, ultimately recognized at a national level, remains a source of immense pride and poignant reminiscence for Kumari.

Despite facing medical unfitness and having to leave the army, Singh's mental resilience never wavered. He adapted to a new life, demonstrating remarkable strength and pushing his sons towards military careers. His story of courage, sacrifice, and determination leaves a legacy that endures beyond his passing in April 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

