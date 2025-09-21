Left Menu

Delhi University Launches App for Stray Dog Welfare

Delhi University's Kirori Mal College, in partnership with StayPawsitive Trust, launched a mobile app to monitor stray dogs in Delhi. The app features real-time tracking, medical alerts, and digital ID collars for dogs. The initiative includes free vaccination camps and aims to promote empathy through technology and community engagement.

Updated: 21-09-2025 18:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi University's Kirori Mal College has partnered with StayPawsitive Trust to launch a mobile application designed to document and manage stray dogs across the city. The initiative focuses on improving animal welfare through technology.

Features of the app include real-time tracking of stray dogs, medical alerts, and health record management. This will ensure timely vaccinations and medical treatments, providing a safety net for both the animals and local residents. Additionally, free vaccination camps have been organized, and QR-coded digital ID collars distributed to give instant access to each dog's health status.

College principal Dinesh Khattar emphasized the institution's dedication to social responsibility by integrating empathy with technological innovation. Students from the college's eco-club 'Bhoomi' will spearhead data collection and run awareness campaigns. StayPawsitive Trust co-founder Kshipra Jha highlighted the community's role in creating a safer environment through this project.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

