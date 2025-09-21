Indo-Australian Delegation Proposes CSR Initiatives in J&K

On Sunday, an Indo-Australian delegation met with Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, presenting significant Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives for the Union Territory (UT). The proposals include developing 10 smart villages and setting up artificial intelligence labs to foster technological advancements.

In addition to technological enhancements, the delegation suggested a waste-to-wealth program to bolster sustainability, water remediation projects, the construction of community centers, and offering rehabilitation support for flood victims. These efforts aim to empower local communities and promote sustainable development within the region.

Lieutenant Governor Sinha commended the delegation's commitment to the UT's growth and assured them of full administrative support in implementing the proposed initiatives. The collaboration signifies a crucial step towards enhanced socio-economic development and community welfare in Jammu and Kashmir.