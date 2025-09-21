Left Menu

Indo-Australian Delegation Proposes CSR Initiatives in J&K

An Indo-Australian delegation, led by Sajid N Saiyed, met Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha, proposing impactful Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives. These include creating 10 smart villages, setting up AI labs, and supporting flood victims. The LG assured administrative support to ensure these projects' success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 21-09-2025 18:53 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 18:53 IST
Indo-Australian Delegation Proposes CSR Initiatives in J&K
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Sunday, an Indo-Australian delegation met with Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, presenting significant Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives for the Union Territory (UT). The proposals include developing 10 smart villages and setting up artificial intelligence labs to foster technological advancements.

In addition to technological enhancements, the delegation suggested a waste-to-wealth program to bolster sustainability, water remediation projects, the construction of community centers, and offering rehabilitation support for flood victims. These efforts aim to empower local communities and promote sustainable development within the region.

Lieutenant Governor Sinha commended the delegation's commitment to the UT's growth and assured them of full administrative support in implementing the proposed initiatives. The collaboration signifies a crucial step towards enhanced socio-economic development and community welfare in Jammu and Kashmir.

TRENDING

1
Dramatic Triumph: Union Berlin's Oliver Burke Shines in Bundesliga Thriller

Dramatic Triumph: Union Berlin's Oliver Burke Shines in Bundesliga Thriller

 Germany
2
Commonwealth Nations Unite in Recognizing Palestinian Statehood

Commonwealth Nations Unite in Recognizing Palestinian Statehood

 India
3
Tragedy Strikes as Leopard Attacks in Barwani

Tragedy Strikes as Leopard Attacks in Barwani

 India
4
Jordan Cox's Dazzling Comeback Powers England to Series Victory

Jordan Cox's Dazzling Comeback Powers England to Series Victory

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

When Secure Jobs Discourage Homeownership: ECB Study on Labor Shifts and Mortgages

From Displacement to Opportunity: How Digitalization Reshapes Work and Inequality

Public Schools Hit Harder but Long-Term Learning Gains Hold Steady in Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025