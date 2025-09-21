Zubeen Garg's Farewell: A State Tribute in Guwahati
Prominent singer Zubeen Garg will be given a state funeral in Guwahati, honoring his family's wishes despite Jorhat's requests. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma discusses arrangements for a memorial and the singer’s cremation at Kamarkuchi NC village. The state mourns for an extended period in Garg's memory.
Popular singer Zubeen Garg will be cremated with full state honors on September 23 at a village near Guwahati, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Sunday.
A cabinet meeting led to the decision to fulfill the family's wish of conducting Garg's last rites in or around Guwahati, despite demands from Jorhat, his formative hometown, for the ceremony.
Sarma emphasized prioritizing the family's choice due to logistical difficulties for Garg's ailing father and acknowledged Jorhat's sentiments by planning to immerse Garg's ashes there and build a memorial. Garg, who died by drowning in Singapore, will be remembered during a four-day mourning period extended by the state government.
