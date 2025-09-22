Left Menu

Entertainment News Highlights: Movies, Music Contests, and Political Tensions

The article covers various entertainment news, including China's film 'Evil Unbound' about WW2, Ted Cruz's criticism of FCC threats on broadcasters, Austria's stance on the Eurovision boycott over Israel's participation, and Vietnam's victory in Russia's Intervision song contest, a rival to Eurovision supported by Putin.

Updated: 22-09-2025 02:30 IST
China's 'Evil Unbound' film, highlighting Japanese wartime actions, broke box office records with significant earnings on its first day. The film's portrayal of Unit 731 has potential international implications, increasing tensions between China and Japan.

In U.S. politics, Senator Ted Cruz criticized FCC Chair Brendan Carr for threatening broadcasters over their content. Cruz's comments signal a rare alignment with Democrats, opposing censorship threats against shows like 'Jimmy Kimmel Live.'

Austria has called for unity in the Eurovision community amid concerns over Israel's participation leading to boycotts. Meanwhile, Vietnam claimed victory in the Russia-backed Intervision contest, a conservative alternative fostered by Putin, reflecting geopolitical influences on entertainment.

