China's 'Evil Unbound' film, highlighting Japanese wartime actions, broke box office records with significant earnings on its first day. The film's portrayal of Unit 731 has potential international implications, increasing tensions between China and Japan.

In U.S. politics, Senator Ted Cruz criticized FCC Chair Brendan Carr for threatening broadcasters over their content. Cruz's comments signal a rare alignment with Democrats, opposing censorship threats against shows like 'Jimmy Kimmel Live.'

Austria has called for unity in the Eurovision community amid concerns over Israel's participation leading to boycotts. Meanwhile, Vietnam claimed victory in the Russia-backed Intervision contest, a conservative alternative fostered by Putin, reflecting geopolitical influences on entertainment.

