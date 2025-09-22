Left Menu

NHRC Calls for Action Against Ranbir Kapoor and Netflix Over E-Cigarette Controversy

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has urged the Mumbai Police to file an FIR against actor Ranbir Kapoor and others associated with the Netflix show 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood.' The NHRC cites the airing of an episode featuring banned e-cigarettes without a disclaimer, violating Indian law.

Actor Ranbir Kapoor (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has called on the Mumbai Police to initiate legal proceedings against actor Ranbir Kapoor, producers, the production company, and OTT platform Netflix. This follows allegations of a violation stemming from the depiction of banned e-cigarettes in the show 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' without any warning or disclaimer.

The controversy erupted after an episode showed Kapoor using a banned e-cigarette, sparking a complaint from the Legal Rights Observatory. NHRC member Priyank Kanoongo has written to the Mumbai Police Commissioner, highlighting the violation of the Prohibition of Electric Cigarettes Act 2019 and urging legal action against the accused parties.

Kanoongo emphasized the illegal nature of promoting e-cigarettes in India, pointing out that manufacturing, importing, selling, or stocking such products is criminalized. He has also pressed the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to address the issue on the platform and ensure compliance with the country's regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

