Goa's International Purple Fest 2025: A Revolution in Disability Inclusion

The International Purple Fest-2025 in Goa is set to be India's largest celebration of disability rights and inclusion, featuring a variety of activities and events tailored for persons with disabilities. Organized in partnership with the Government of India, the fest aims to build an inclusive society.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 19:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Heritage walks, parasailing, and scuba diving are just a few activities tailored for persons with disabilities that will headline the International Purple Fest-2025 in Goa from October 9 to 12, officials announced on Monday.

Launched in 2023, the fest is India's most significant celebration of disability rights and inclusion, organized by the Office of the State Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities, Goa, alongside the Government of India and international partners. The event will gather persons with disabilities, policymakers, artists, technologists, sportspersons, and civil society groups.

According to Taha Haaziq, Secretary in the Office of the State Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities, Goa, the festival will feature blind and wheelchair cricket, birdwatching, and a vibrant Purple Street showcasing live painting, sculpture, and performances by artists with and without disabilities. The event's theme, 'Universal Design and Inclusive Thinking in Action,' encompasses nine tracks, including policy forums and exhibitions of assistive technologies, setting a new standard for accessibility nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

