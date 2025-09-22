Left Menu

Debate Over Zubeen Garg's Second Postmortem Sparks Controversy

Controversy surrounds the decision for a second postmortem of beloved Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, who drowned in Singapore. Demands from a minority prompted the state's action, approved by his wife. The government aims to prevent political exploitation and ensure a thorough investigation.

Updated: 22-09-2025 20:18 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 20:18 IST
Zubeen Garg
  • Country:
  • India

The death of acclaimed Assamese singer Zubeen Garg has taken a contentious turn as state authorities plan to conduct a second postmortem. The Gauhati Medical College Hospital will perform the examination amid demands from certain sections, despite initial assessments by Singaporean doctors who ruled Garg's death as drowning.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, a self-proclaimed fan of Garg, emphasized that this decision is not widely supported by the public but is being done to address concerns from a vocal minority. The postmortem is backed by Garg's wife, Garima Saikia Garg, whose approval ensures procedural compliance.

The state government is keen to prevent any political narrative from developing, stating the necessity of neutrality and transparency. The ongoing CID investigation includes multiple FIRs, and the state plans to seek international cooperation to collect evidence from Singapore, where Garg's tragic incident occurred.

(With inputs from agencies.)

