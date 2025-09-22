Left Menu

Charities Distance Themselves from Sarah Ferguson Amid Epstein Email Scandal

Several charities have severed ties with Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, following the revelation of an email she reportedly wrote to Jeffrey Epstein, describing him as a 'supreme friend.' The email's release has raised concerns about her association with Epstein, leading charities to reconsider their connections with her.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 22-09-2025 22:05 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 22:05 IST
Julia's House, a children's hospice, has announced its decision to end Ferguson's patronage, citing the inappropriate nature of her correspondence with the late Epstein, a convicted sex offender. Other charities including The Natasha Allergy Research Foundation and Prevent Breast Cancer have also severed their relationships in light of the allegations.

Julia's House, a children's hospice, has announced its decision to end Ferguson's patronage, citing the inappropriate nature of her correspondence with the late Epstein, a convicted sex offender. Other charities including The Natasha Allergy Research Foundation and Prevent Breast Cancer have also severed their relationships in light of the allegations.

The email reportedly relates to a 2011 interview in which Ferguson apologized for accepting a sum of money from Epstein. Despite expressing regret and distaste for any form of abuse, subsequent communications allegedly thanked Epstein for his friendship. The authenticity of the email hasn't been independently verified, but the implications have already led to significant reputational repercussions for Ferguson.

(With inputs from agencies.)

