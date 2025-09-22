Charities Distance Themselves from Sarah Ferguson Amid Epstein Email Scandal

Several charities have cut ties with Sarah Ferguson, following reports of an email she allegedly wrote to Jeffrey Epstein, describing him as a 'supreme friend.' This revelation has cast a shadow on the associations of Ferguson, also known as the Duchess of York.

Julia's House, a children's hospice, has announced its decision to end Ferguson's patronage, citing the inappropriate nature of her correspondence with the late Epstein, a convicted sex offender. Other charities including The Natasha Allergy Research Foundation and Prevent Breast Cancer have also severed their relationships in light of the allegations.

The email reportedly relates to a 2011 interview in which Ferguson apologized for accepting a sum of money from Epstein. Despite expressing regret and distaste for any form of abuse, subsequent communications allegedly thanked Epstein for his friendship. The authenticity of the email hasn't been independently verified, but the implications have already led to significant reputational repercussions for Ferguson.

