Charities Cut Ties with Duchess Over 'Supreme Friend' Comment

Several charities have severed their relationships with Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, following revelations of her 2011 email to Jeffrey Epstein, where she referred to him as a 'supreme friend.' Her comments and connections have led to significant backlash and a reevaluation of her patron roles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 22-09-2025 22:17 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 22:17 IST
On Monday, several charities announced they had severed ties with Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, after reports surfaced of her 2011 email to the late Jeffrey Epstein where she described him as a "supreme friend." This comes years after Epstein, known for his criminal history, was pleaded guilty to a state prostitution charge in Florida.

The Sun on Sunday reported Ferguson's attempt to mend relations, claiming her motivation was to prevent possible defamation actions. Regardless, at least five charities, including the Natasha Allergy Research Foundation, where Nadim and Tanya Ednan-Laperouse made a statement, declared her continued association as inappropriate.

This incident follows the fallout from the disgraced financier's connections with Prince Andrew, Ferguson's former husband, whose reputation was similarly tarnished. In 2022, Prince Andrew was stripped of titles and patronage, reflecting the damaging influence of his association with Epstein.

(With inputs from agencies.)

