Kimmel Returns: Disney Brings Back Late-Night Talk Show

Disney confirmed that 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' will resume airing on Tuesday after the talk-show host was temporarily suspended. This decision comes after the chair of the Federal Communications Commission issued threats over the host's controversial remarks regarding Charlie Kirk's assassination.

After evaluating the situation and holding discussions with Kimmel, Disney and ABC decided to bring back the popular late-night show. 'We reached the decision to return the show on Tuesday,' a Disney spokesperson stated.

The announcement reflects Disney's commitment to its programming and its ability to navigate complex situations involving adverse reactions from federal authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)