Kimmel Returns: Disney Brings Back Late-Night Talk Show

Disney announced the return of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' after the show was suspended due to threats from the FCC chair over the host's comments about Charlie Kirk's assassination. The decision followed discussions with Kimmel, leading to the show's relaunch on Tuesday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 01:20 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 01:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Disney confirmed that 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' will resume airing on Tuesday after the talk-show host was temporarily suspended. This decision comes after the chair of the Federal Communications Commission issued threats over the host's controversial remarks regarding Charlie Kirk's assassination.

After evaluating the situation and holding discussions with Kimmel, Disney and ABC decided to bring back the popular late-night show. 'We reached the decision to return the show on Tuesday,' a Disney spokesperson stated.

The announcement reflects Disney's commitment to its programming and its ability to navigate complex situations involving adverse reactions from federal authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

