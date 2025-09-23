Jimmy Kimmel's Suspension Ends Amid FCC Controversy

In a recent development, Disney has announced the return of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' to its ABC network after a brief suspension. The suspension followed threats from the Federal Communications Commission chairman over comments made by the host regarding the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

ABC's decision to take the show off the air was initially aimed at avoiding further controversy during an emotionally charged time in the nation. Despite finding Kimmel's remarks ill-timed, Disney stated it reached an agreement with the host for the show's comeback.

The suspension had triggered reactions in the media sphere, with affiliate broadcasters and entities like Nexstar expressing reluctance to air the show. Political figures, including Senator Ted Cruz, criticized the FCC's response, labeling it a dangerous precedent for regulatory overreach.