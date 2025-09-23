Left Menu

Jimmy Kimmel's Suspension Ends Amid FCC Controversy

Disney announced that 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' will resume on ABC, after suspending the host due to comments about Charlie Kirk. The decision came after FCC chairman's threats over Kimmel's remarks. Despite tensions, further discussions led to the show's return, amidst political reactions and media scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 02:06 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 02:06 IST
Jimmy Kimmel's Suspension Ends Amid FCC Controversy
Jimmy Kimmel

In a recent development, Disney has announced the return of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' to its ABC network after a brief suspension. The suspension followed threats from the Federal Communications Commission chairman over comments made by the host regarding the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

ABC's decision to take the show off the air was initially aimed at avoiding further controversy during an emotionally charged time in the nation. Despite finding Kimmel's remarks ill-timed, Disney stated it reached an agreement with the host for the show's comeback.

The suspension had triggered reactions in the media sphere, with affiliate broadcasters and entities like Nexstar expressing reluctance to air the show. Political figures, including Senator Ted Cruz, criticized the FCC's response, labeling it a dangerous precedent for regulatory overreach.

TRENDING

1
Hong Kong Prepares for Super Typhoon Ragasa's Fury

Hong Kong Prepares for Super Typhoon Ragasa's Fury

 Global
2
Tensions Persist Despite Congo-Rwanda Peace Deal

Tensions Persist Despite Congo-Rwanda Peace Deal

 Global
3
Tri-Nation Stance: Navigating Tensions in the South China Sea

Tri-Nation Stance: Navigating Tensions in the South China Sea

 Global
4
Takaichi Advocates Potential Government Bonds to Tackle Rising Costs

Takaichi Advocates Potential Government Bonds to Tackle Rising Costs

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025