Varanasi's Meat Ban During Navratri: Tradition Takes Precedence

Varanasi has imposed a ban on meat and fish sales during the Navratri festival. The municipal limits will see strict enforcement of this rule, with officials conducting regular inspections. Violations will result in penalties. This move continues similar restrictions seen across Uttar Pradesh during major Hindu festivals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Varanasi | Updated: 23-09-2025 12:24 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 12:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The city of Varanasi is taking significant steps to uphold religious traditions during the Navratri festival by prohibiting the sale of meat and fish. Issued by Mayor Ashok Tiwari, this directive affects all shops and slaughterhouses within the municipal boundaries, and strict compliance will be ensured through regular inspections.

Municipal Corporation Public Relations Officer Sandeep Srivastava verified that veterinary officer, Dr. Santosh Pal, has been entrusted with overseeing adherence to this order, emphasizing that contraventions will result in penalties under municipal regulations.

Such bans on meat sales are not uncommon in Uttar Pradesh, particularly during Hindu festivals. Earlier this year, the state's government enforced a similar ban within 500 meters of religious sites during the nine-day Chaitra Navratri festival, culminating in a complete ban on Ram Navami.

(With inputs from agencies.)

