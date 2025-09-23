Unraveling Mysteries: Prime Video's 'Harlan Coben’s Lazarus' Set to Thrill

Prime Video is gearing up for another tantalizing release with the new thriller series 'Harlan Coben's Lazarus,' set to premiere on October 22. The series promises to be a gripping narrative inspired by New York Times best-selling author Harlan Coben and skillfully written with BAFTA-winner Danny Brocklehurst.

Starring renowned British actor Bill Nighy and 'Daisy Jones & the Six' actor Sam Claflin, 'Lazarus' is a six-episode series that delves into the unsettling homecoming of protagonist Joel Lazarus, played by Claflin. His return marks the beginning of eerie events linked to his father's mysterious suicide and embroils him in cold-case murders.

The star-studded cast includes Alexandra Roach, David Fynn, Karla Crome, and Kate Ashfield. The production involves industry heavyweights like executive producers Coben, Brocklehurst, Nicola Shindler, Richard Fee, and Claflin. The series is a collaboration between Amazon MGM Studios and Quay Street Productions, promising a spine-chilling experience for thriller enthusiasts.

