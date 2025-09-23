Vikrant Massey Honored with National Film Award for '12th Fail'

On Tuesday, Vikrant Massey was honored with the National Film Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his performance in '12th Fail', a film inspired by the true story of Manoj Kumar Sharma. Sharma triumphed against considerable odds to clear the UPSC exam and become an esteemed IPS officer. The accolade was presented by President Droupadi Murmu during the 71st National Film Awards ceremony at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.

Sharing the spotlight with Bollywood legend Shah Rukh Khan, who was awarded for 'Jawan', Vikrant shares this prestigious achievement. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had earlier announced the winners in August, naming Vikrant among other distinguished National Award recipients.

In a press statement following the announcement, Vikrant articulated his joy and dedicated the award to marginalized groups. He emphasized his gratitude by saying, 'I dedicate this award to all the marginalized people in our society—those often overlooked and who combat societal and economic disparities daily.' He also expressed the honor of receiving the award alongside Shah Rukh Khan.

'I extend my heartfelt thanks to the Honourable Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the NFDC, and all the esteemed jury members of the 71st National Film Awards for recognizing my performance. I am especially thankful to Shri Vidhu Vinod Chopra for this opportunity. Fulfillment of a 20-year-old dream has happened today, and I am profoundly grateful to audiences who have celebrated my performances and passionately recommended this film. Sharing my first National Award with an icon like Shah Rukh Khan is a privilege,' Massey conveyed. Directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and released in 2023, '12th Fail' narrates Manoj Kumar Sharma's resilient journey and the pivotal support of his wife, IRS officer Shraddha Joshi, with Medha Shankr playing a significant part in the film.

