Triumphant '12th Fail' Shines at 71st National Film Awards

In a momentous achievement, Bollywood film '12th Fail' has been awarded the Best Feature Film at the prestigious 71st National Awards. The ceremony, held at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, celebrated the triumphs of Indian cinema with Director Vidhu Vinod Chopra receiving the accolade from President Droupadi Murmu.

Chopra, donning a sleek black sherwani and blue sunglasses, received the honor with a beaming smile. The film, starring Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankr, and Anant V Joshi, debuted in theaters in 2023. It portrays the inspiring story of Manoj Kumar Sharma, an IPS officer who rose from poverty against all odds, with support from his wife, IRS officer Shraddha Joshi.

Vikrant Massey's performance also earned him the Best Actor award. He dedicated his win to marginalized communities, emphasizing the privilege of sharing the accolade with Shah Rukh Khan, who was recognized for 'Jawan'. Massey's heartfelt thanks extended to the film's director and audiences, marking the fulfillment of his long-held dreams.

(With inputs from agencies.)