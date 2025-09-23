Left Menu

'Kathal' Sets a New Benchmark with National Film Award Win

The film 'Kathal: A Jackfruit Mystery' wins Best Hindi Film at the 71st National Film Award ceremony. Directed by Yashowardhan Mishra, the film features Sanya Malhotra as a cop on a quirky quest. It's celebrated for its authentic storytelling and highlights Indian narratives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-09-2025 19:42 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 19:42 IST
The critically acclaimed film 'Kathal: A Jackfruit Mystery' triumphed at the 71st National Film Award ceremony, securing the coveted Best Hindi Film award. With Sanya Malhotra in the lead role, the film was led by director Yashowardhan Mishra and produced by industry stalwarts Guneet Monga Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, and Monika Shergill, Vice President of Netflix content.

The narrative follows Malhotra's character, Mahima Basor, a dynamic cop from a lower caste who embarks on a mission to locate two missing jackfruits from a politician's garden. Launched on Netflix on May 19, the film is recognized for its heart and authenticity, resonating with audiences across the nation.

Director Mishra emphasized the power of simple, heartfelt storytelling, while Monika Shergill and other production team members expressed their pride in the film's success. The award is a testament to the strength of India's quirky, compelling narratives, as evidenced by 'Kathal's' newfound renown.

