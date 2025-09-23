Left Menu

Delhi Chief Minister Leads the Charge: No More Defacement, Cleanliness is Key

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta urged an end to property defacement, stressing perpetual cleanliness. Amid the 'Sewa Pakhwada' initiative, she led a cleaning effort, removing posters and unifying the community in Shalimar Bagh. The campaign, joined by party and government officials, covers eight sections of Ring Road.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta issued a strong warning against property defacement on Tuesday. Gupta urged party workers to stop pasting posters featuring her image, emphasizing that such acts contribute to city pollution and are unacceptable.

During the 'Sewa Pakhwada' initiative, marking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, Gupta led by example. She personally removed posters from a flyover pillar on Ring Road and participated in a community-centric cleanliness drive in the Shalimar Bagh constituency.

The campaign, involving top officials from the Public Works Department and BJP leaders, aims to maintain cleanliness across Delhi. Utilizing the entire city as their canvas, the endeavor highlights the significance of communal effort in achieving a 'Swachh Bharat'.

