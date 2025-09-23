Left Menu

Taslima Nasrin's Unyielding Voice for Secularism and Women's Rights

Exiled Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasrin emphasizes the need for secular states to achieve true gender equality. She argues that secularism counters irrational faith that oppresses women. Having published contentious works, Nasrin lives in exile, advocating for women's rights and freedom of expression against religious and cultural tyranny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 23-09-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 20:28 IST
  • India

Exiled Bangladeshi author and feminist activist Taslima Nasrin highlighted the importance of secular governance in ensuring hope and equality for women. At a recent event in Bhubaneswar, Nasrin asserted that feminism transcends Western culture and is rooted in her personal experiences.

Nasrin, known for books like 'Lajja' and 'Dwikhandita', emphasized the ongoing conflict between secularism and fundamentalism, and rational thinking versus blind faith. She argued that secular governance and laws rooted in equality, rather than religious doctrines, are essential for women's rights.

Having faced blasphemy allegations, Nasrin now lives in exile but continues her advocacy for women's human rights. She calls on women to unite against religious oppression and maintain the struggle for freedom and dignity, emphasizing the importance of questioning and resisting traditional barriers to equality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

