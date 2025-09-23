Left Menu

A Melodic Farewell: Honoring Zubeen Garg

Famed Assamese singer Zubeen Garg was cremated with full state honors as fans and dignitaries gathered at Kamarkuchi, Assam, to bid farewell. Surrounded by an outpouring of emotion from family, friends, and supporters, the singer was remembered for his significant contributions to the music industry, with over 38,000 songs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 23-09-2025 21:09 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 21:09 IST
Zubeen Garg
Iconic Assamese singer Zubeen Garg received a heartfelt farewell as thousands gathered in Kamarkuchi on the outskirts of Guwahati. Amidst the rhythmic chants of Vedic hymns, his body was consigned to flames with full state honors, marking the end of an illustrious journey.

The cremation site brimmed with emotions as his sister and music collaborator ignited the pyre, while slogans celebrating Zubeen's life filled the air. His funeral received a state guard of honor, witnessing participation from political figures and family members, highlighting his profound influence and legacy in the music world.

The profound sense of loss transcended the gathering as Zubeen's songs resonated among the attendees, providing solace. The singer's impact was evident with tributes from across political and cultural spectrums, encapsulating his profound effect on fans and communities alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

