Unlocking Bundelkhand: A Heritage Revival

In a bid to enhance the tourism appeal of Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He has requested the transfer of several historic forts in the Bundelkhand region from ASI control to the state government.

The forts in question include Talbehat, Kalinjar, Madfa, and Barua Sagar Ghat. Adityanath argues that these sites hold immense potential for tourism and cultural significance, which has been largely overlooked.

Highlighting the rich history of Bundelkhand, which dates back to the Stone Age, the chief minister's letter underscores the need to bring attention to the region's temples, forts, and its role in India's cultural development.

