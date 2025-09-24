Jimmy Kimmel's Controversial Return: Late-Night TV in Turmoil

After a suspension due to controversial comments about the man accused of killing conservative activist Charlie Kirk, Jimmy Kimmel returned to late-night television on Tuesday. The remarks by Kimmel led to backlash from the Trump administration, threats of federal regulatory action, and a temporary halt of his show by ABC.

The suspension was lifted by Disney, although some affiliates, like Nexstar Media and Sinclair Broadcast Group, chose to continue preempting his time slot. This decision was seen as a stand against alleged political meddling in media by President Trump, who criticized Kimmel's return on Truth Social.

The controversy underscores ongoing challenges in the entertainment industry over media criticisms and free speech, with notable figures such as Joe Rogan advocating for the separation of government involvement in comedic content.

