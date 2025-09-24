Honoring Bengal's Fiery Daughters: Remembering Pritilata Waddedar
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee paid tribute to freedom fighter Pritilata Waddedar and other women patriots on Waddedar's death anniversary. Waddedar, known for her role in the Chittagong raid, symbolizes Bengal's rich history of female resistance and courage. Banerjee emphasized Bengal's pivotal role in India's independence movement.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee paid homage to Pritilata Waddedar, a revered freedom fighter, on her death anniversary, acknowledging Bengal as the birthplace of numerous brave women revolutionaries.
In a heartfelt message, Banerjee saluted Waddedar, a key figure in the Chittagong armoury raid led by Surya Sen, highlighting her decision to consume cyanide to avoid capture in 1932.
Banerjee reiterated Bengal's crucial contribution to India's independence movement, noting the establishment of Alipore Museum to honor the state's freedom fighters and preserve their vision of unity and harmony.
