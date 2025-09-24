Left Menu

Baywatch Reboot: Bringing Lifeguard Drama Back to the Screen

The legendary lifeguard show 'Baywatch' is set to return with a reboot ordered by Fox. Scheduled for a 2026 premiere, the series will be produced in collaboration with Fremantle. The original show aired in 1989, becoming a global television phenomenon. The renewed series promises new stories and rising stars.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 24-09-2025 11:34 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 11:34 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Fox has officially announced a reboot of the iconic lifeguard show 'Baywatch,' envisioned as a straight-to-series order. Set to premiere in 2026, this revival will feature 12 episodes, showcasing new stories and fresh talent under the production of Fox Entertainment and Fremantle.

The original 'Baywatch,' which debuted in 1989, was a cultural phenomenon, running for 11 successful seasons. Set along the beaches of Los Angeles and later Hawaii, it followed the lives and rescues of lifeguards, gaining worldwide popularity.

The modern reboot will be led by showrunner Matt Nix, with original creators Michael Berk, Greg Bonann, and Doug Schwartz, along with Dante Di Loreto. Michael Thorn of Fox highlights the show's lasting impact and anticipates its energetic return as it reaches a new generation of viewers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

