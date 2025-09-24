Spectacular Ramleela: Delhi's Dussehra Effigies to Steal the Show

In an intense display of cultural competition, Ramleela committees throughout Delhi are gearing up to showcase their most impressive Ravan effigies this Dussehra. Among these, the Luv Kush Ramleela at the Red Fort grounds is promising to be a standout with its towering effigies and illustrious guest list.

Arjun Kumar, president of the Luv Kush committee, revealed plans for 100-foot tall Ravan effigies, adorned with mechanical movements and sound effects, creating an immersive spectacle for festival-goers. The committee has enlisted artisans from Rajasthan and Gujarat, with the preparation of a massive replica of the Somnath temple as part of their stage setup.

As invites extend to political leaders and Bollywood stars, the celebration will feature strong security measures, especially given the dignified guest list. AI and modern technology play pivotal roles in enhancing the narratives of Ram's story, promising an unforgettable experience for the audience.

