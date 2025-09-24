Left Menu

Fermenta Biotech: A Great Place to Work® for 2025-2026

Fermenta Biotech Limited has been recognized as a Great Place to Work® for 2025-2026. This certification reflects its commitment to fostering a collaborative, inclusive, and innovative work environment. Fermenta continues to invest in employee well-being and leadership, contributing to advancements in health, nutrition, and sustainability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 24-09-2025 15:04 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 15:04 IST
Fermenta Biotech: A Great Place to Work® for 2025-2026
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Fermenta Biotech Limited, a leading manufacturer in India, has earned the prestigious Great Place to Work® certification for 2025-2026. This accolade, based on employee feedback, underscores Fermenta's dedication to maintaining a workplace marked by collaboration and innovation.

According to Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work, this certification highlights Fermenta's exceptional employee environment. Prashant Nagre, Managing Director of Fermenta, emphasized the role of trust and respect within the company, which in turn supports their mission to enhance global health and nutrition.

Fermenta's comprehensive approach includes strategic investments in leadership development and initiatives for employee well-being. By integrating innovation with responsibility, the company aims to make a significant social impact while maintaining excellence in its diverse portfolio from pharmaceuticals to green chemistry solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Clashes Erupt in Ladakh Amid Statehood Protests: Four Dead, Dozens Injured

Clashes Erupt in Ladakh Amid Statehood Protests: Four Dead, Dozens Injured

 Global
2
Sebi Tightens Grip: New Custodian Net Worth Norms Unveiled

Sebi Tightens Grip: New Custodian Net Worth Norms Unveiled

 India
3
US-India Trade Talks Aim to Conclude New Bilateral Agreement

US-India Trade Talks Aim to Conclude New Bilateral Agreement

 India
4
Boosting Science: India Approves $2.2 Billion Scheme for Research and Innovation

Boosting Science: India Approves $2.2 Billion Scheme for Research and Innova...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Conflict to Corruption: SDG 16 Report Sounds Alarm on Global Peace and Justice

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

From Compost to Chaos: Why Jashore’s 5Rs Waste Plan Falls Short of Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025