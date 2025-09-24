Fermenta Biotech: A Great Place to Work® for 2025-2026
Fermenta Biotech Limited has been recognized as a Great Place to Work® for 2025-2026. This certification reflects its commitment to fostering a collaborative, inclusive, and innovative work environment. Fermenta continues to invest in employee well-being and leadership, contributing to advancements in health, nutrition, and sustainability.
- Country:
- India
Fermenta Biotech Limited, a leading manufacturer in India, has earned the prestigious Great Place to Work® certification for 2025-2026. This accolade, based on employee feedback, underscores Fermenta's dedication to maintaining a workplace marked by collaboration and innovation.
According to Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work, this certification highlights Fermenta's exceptional employee environment. Prashant Nagre, Managing Director of Fermenta, emphasized the role of trust and respect within the company, which in turn supports their mission to enhance global health and nutrition.
Fermenta's comprehensive approach includes strategic investments in leadership development and initiatives for employee well-being. By integrating innovation with responsibility, the company aims to make a significant social impact while maintaining excellence in its diverse portfolio from pharmaceuticals to green chemistry solutions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rat Infestation Sparks Health Concerns at Indore Airport
Raging Diseases Amidst Conflict: Sudan's Health Crisis
Berry Boost: Transforming Heart Health with a Simple Swap
Galaxy Health Insurance Aims High: Rs 450 Crore Premium Target by 2026
Revolutionary Advances in Liver Transplantation and Children's Vision Health