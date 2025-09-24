Harmony Across Borders: Indian Tabla Rhythms Reverberate in China

The Indian Consulate General in Shanghai recently celebrated the achievements of Chinese tabla artist Mandy Chen, praising her dedication to Indian classical music.

The Consulate noted that renowned sitar player Murchana Adhikary Barthakur from Assam will collaborate with Chen for an upcoming series of performances across China.

This initiative follows a successful collaboration with the Chaiti Arts Foundation earlier this year, showcasing India's cultural heritage to an enthusiastic Chinese audience.

