Shanghai's stock benchmark reversed earlier losses and ended higher for the eighth consecutive session on Friday, booking ‌the longest winning streak since April.

** Chinese equities also booked their best week in two months, and analysts expect the upward trend to continue, ⁠aided by a strengthening yuan. ** At the close, the benchmark Shanghai Composite index was up 0.1%, while the blue-chip CSI300 index advanced 0.32%.

** For the week, the SSEC rose 1.88%, and the CSI300 jumped 1.95%. ​Both indexes recorded their biggest weekly rises since late October. ** Private fund manager Rabbit Fund ‍expects China stocks to zig-zag higher as the economy slowly recovers.

** Analysts also expect the market to benefit from a strengthening yuan, which on Thursday registered its strongest official close in 2-1/2 years. ** The currency appreciation "is expected to whet ⁠foreign appetite ‌for yuan assets, push ⁠up valuations and increase interbank liquidity," Huatai Securities said.

** The brokerage expects the yuan to reach 6.82 per dollar by ‍the end of next year, which is nearly 3% stronger than the current level. ** Gold miners jumped as ​prices of the yellow metal surged to a record high in early Asian trading ⁠on Friday.

** Steelmakers rose after China on Friday said it will continue to regulate crude steel output and prohibit the addition ⁠of illegal new capacity from 2026 to 2030. ** Expectations of Beijing's broader crackdown on oversupply and disorderly competition boosted shares in the metal sector .

** But tech stocks, including chip-makers and consumer ⁠electronics firms, dropped on profit-taking after strong gains recently. ** Sichuan Swellfun Co shares slumped 3% after the ⁠spirit maker denied media ‌reports of a potential acquisition by a rival company. It was down 1.83% at the close.

** The Hong Kong stock market is closed ⁠on Friday for a public holiday.

