Left Menu

Shanghai stock benchmark rises for eighth session, longest winning streak since April

Shanghai's stock benchmark reversed earlier losses and ended higher for the eighth consecutive session on Friday, booking ‌the longest winning streak since April. ** Chinese equities also booked their best week in two months, and analysts expect the upward trend to continue, ⁠aided by a strengthening yuan.

Reuters | Updated: 26-12-2025 13:10 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 13:10 IST
Shanghai stock benchmark rises for eighth session, longest winning streak since April

Shanghai's stock benchmark reversed earlier losses and ended higher for the eighth consecutive session on Friday, booking ‌the longest winning streak since April.

** Chinese equities also booked their best week in two months, and analysts expect the upward trend to continue, ⁠aided by a strengthening yuan. ** At the close, the benchmark Shanghai Composite index was up 0.1%, while the blue-chip CSI300 index advanced 0.32%.

** For the week, the SSEC rose 1.88%, and the CSI300 jumped 1.95%. ​Both indexes recorded their biggest weekly rises since late October. ** Private fund manager Rabbit Fund ‍expects China stocks to zig-zag higher as the economy slowly recovers.

** Analysts also expect the market to benefit from a strengthening yuan, which on Thursday registered its strongest official close in 2-1/2 years. ** The currency appreciation "is expected to whet ⁠foreign appetite ‌for yuan assets, push ⁠up valuations and increase interbank liquidity," Huatai Securities said.

** The brokerage expects the yuan to reach 6.82 per dollar by ‍the end of next year, which is nearly 3% stronger than the current level. ** Gold miners jumped as ​prices of the yellow metal surged to a record high in early Asian trading ⁠on Friday.

** Steelmakers rose after China on Friday said it will continue to regulate crude steel output and prohibit the addition ⁠of illegal new capacity from 2026 to 2030. ** Expectations of Beijing's broader crackdown on oversupply and disorderly competition boosted shares in the metal sector .

** But tech stocks, including chip-makers and consumer ⁠electronics firms, dropped on profit-taking after strong gains recently. ** Sichuan Swellfun Co shares slumped 3% after the ⁠spirit maker denied media ‌reports of a potential acquisition by a rival company. It was down 1.83% at the close.

** The Hong Kong stock market is closed ⁠on Friday for a public holiday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Drone Attack Sparks Massive Fire at Russian Oil Port

Drone Attack Sparks Massive Fire at Russian Oil Port

 Global
2
ICE Shooting Incident in Maryland Sparks Controversy

ICE Shooting Incident in Maryland Sparks Controversy

 Global
3
Justice Department's Epstein Files: Uncovering a Million-Document Mystery

Justice Department's Epstein Files: Uncovering a Million-Document Mystery

 United States
4
Skies Under Siege: Russian Air Defense Thwarts Ukrainian Drone Assault

Skies Under Siege: Russian Air Defense Thwarts Ukrainian Drone Assault

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025